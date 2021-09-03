Marcus Whale tells story of longing and desire with ‘The Hunger’

Marcus Whale’s spectacular third solo album, The Hunger, is out to the world today via DERO ARCADE.

Its nine tracks tell the story of the longing and desire between a vampire and his pitiful human familiar.

The Hunger is linked to a long collaboration with artists Athena Thebus and Chloe Corkran, who create costumes and sets that translate Whale’s music into iconographic, exaggerated, camp forms, often working with the figures of the cowboy, the satyr and the devil.

Marcus Whale lives and works on Gadigal land in Sydney, Australia. His work, which straddles music and performance, often stages encounters between camp performance styles and the heightened drama of horror film and religious mythology, scripture and liturgy.

Otherwise known for his leftfield pop duo Collarbones and club-centric electronic group BV (alongside DJ Plead and Cassius Select), his solo material surrounds his dramatic vocal delivery with an immersive soundworld of body-shaking electronics and chamber orchestral flourishes.

His solo albums include 2016’s Inland Sea, produced with Nigel Yang (HTRK) and 2020’s Lucifer, the culmination of a series of performances that cast the fallen angel as a queer icon.

In collaboration with artists Athena Thebus & Chloe Corkran, these performances were presented as part of Sydney Contemporary, Art Month Sydney, Day For Night and Sugar Mountain Festival. These projects have been nominated for SMAC Awards, AIR Independent Music Awards and the Australian Music Prize.

His recent performances include In The Mood – A Love Letter to Wong Kar-Wai and Hong Kong with Rainbow Chan and Eugene Choi, a dramatised music tribute to 2000 film In The Mood for Love presented by Sydney Opera House, as well as the hour-length stage work Praise! presented by Asia Topa and Next Wave.

The Hunger is out now, digitally and on limited edition vinyl. Get it here.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.