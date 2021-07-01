Maria Pallotta-Chiarolli Fellowship for Writers now open

The Centre for Stories have announced the Maria Pallotta-Chiarolli Fellowship for Writers is now open.

The fellowship is open to applications from mid-career writers, recognising literary achievements and commitment to humanity demonstrated through active participation and engagement in social justice issues.

The initiative is named for Dr Maria Pallotta-Chiarolli, an internationally recognised writer, researcher, lecturer and consultant who explored cultural diversity, gender diversity, sexual diversity, family diversity, HIV/AIDS, health and education, all with a particular focus on the lives of young people.

Eligible applicants must be under the age of 40, and identify as LGBTQIA+, Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, living with a disability or culturally and linguistically diverse.

The $10,000 fellowship will include a workspace at Centre for Stories in Northbridge (WA), access and use of Centre for Stories library, workshops, events and resources, and will cover interstate airfare travel costs.

The fellowship is supported by donations from Baden Offord, John Ryan, Christopher Macfarlane and Centre for Stories founders John and Caroline Wood.

Applications open 1 July 2021 and close 5pm AWST 15 August 2021. For more information, head to centreforstories.com

