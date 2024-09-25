Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Marriage Equality is a reality in Thailand after King approves law changes

News

The King of Thailand has approved the laws allowing for marriage equality and same-sex couple will be able to begin tying the knot from 22nd January 2025.

The law passed Thailand’s lower house of parliament in April and progressed through the senate in June. As well as the laws saying you can marry someone of any gender, couples will also get full medical, financial and adoption rights.

- Advertisement -

With King Maha Vajiralongkorn giving the bill royal assent Thailand becomes the first country in South-East Asia to achieve marriage equality.

Thailand opted to give their marriage legislation gender-neutral terms instead of phrases including “husbands”, “wives”, “man” and “woman”.

Waaddao Chumaporn, a longtime LGBTQ+ activist and co-founder of the Bangkok Pride movement shared her thoughts with the BBC.

“It’s a triumph of equality and human dignity.” she said, noting she planned to organise a mass wedding of 1000 couples.

Since marriage equality was first achieved when The Netherlands legalised same-sex unions in 2001, over 30 countries have changed their laws. So far in 2024 Estonia, Greece, Aruba and Curacao have brought in same-sex marriage. Liechtenstein will achieve marriage equality in January 2025.

Latest

News

Home Affair Minister Tony Burke urged to take action on Kellie Jay Keen’s return to Australia

0
The British speaker will be back in Australia for the CPAC Conference this October.
Culture

Take a look at new film ‘Bonus Track’

0
The film's lead actors have been praised for their engaging performances.
Culture

Katy Perry is set to return to Australia in June 2025

0
The singer is booked in for a show at RAC Arena.
News

Grindr attacks: Teen allegedly sent messages inviting friends to participate in attacks

0
A 16-year-old has been denied bail and will remain behind bars.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Home Affair Minister Tony Burke urged to take action on Kellie Jay Keen’s return to Australia

0
The British speaker will be back in Australia for the CPAC Conference this October.
Culture

Take a look at new film ‘Bonus Track’

0
The film's lead actors have been praised for their engaging performances.
Culture

Katy Perry is set to return to Australia in June 2025

0
The singer is booked in for a show at RAC Arena.
News

Grindr attacks: Teen allegedly sent messages inviting friends to participate in attacks

0
A 16-year-old has been denied bail and will remain behind bars.
Culture

The Perfume Genius album ‘Too Bright’ is 10 years old

0
Mike Hadreas has recorded three new tracks for a new version of the record.

Home Affair Minister Tony Burke urged to take action on Kellie Jay Keen’s return to Australia

Graeme Watson -
The British speaker will be back in Australia for the CPAC Conference this October.
Read more

Take a look at new film ‘Bonus Track’

OUTinPerth -
The film's lead actors have been praised for their engaging performances.
Read more

Katy Perry is set to return to Australia in June 2025

Graeme Watson -
The singer is booked in for a show at RAC Arena.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture