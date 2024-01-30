Mary Lambert announces “joyful separation” after 15 months of marriage

Singer Mary Lambert has announced she and spouse Wyatt Paige Hermansen are having a “joyful separation” after just 15 months of marriage.

The Same Love singer wed her non-binary partner in October 2022, but in a post to social media Lambert said the relationship had moved into “a new season”.

“Wyatt and I are currently working through what we’ve named a ‘joyful separation.'” Lambert posted to Instagram.

“Though there is a significant pain & hurt, we are in agreement that it’s the most loving decision for both of us.”

Labert said she’d learned in October last year that Hermansen had “stepped out of the marriage, and caused additional damage in the following months.”

“They have some intense work and self-reflection to do, and they will need to do that work without me. Love is magic and transformative, but can’t always fix the big stuff” she added.

Lambert came to fame she provided vocals for the Macklemore and Ryan Lewis hit Same Love in 2012. The song became an anthem for marriage equality around the world.

Ten years ago this week, the song was performed at the Grammy Awards where Lambert, Macklemore and Lewis were joined on stage by Queen Latifah who oversaw and officiated the wedding of 33 same-sex couples. Madonna also joined the segment, performing her 80’s hit Open Your Heart.

The song was also performed at the NRL Grand Final in 2017. At the time former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott called for the artists to omit the song from their performance, while Peter Dutton, the man who’d like to be Australia’s next PM, said he hoped they’d also play a pro-traditional marriage song for balance.

Read our 2015 cover interview with Mary Lambert.

