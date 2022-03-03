Maxi Shield joins new domestic violence prevention campaign

Warning: This article contains mentions of domestic and family violence.

With Mardi Gras days away, Domestic Violence prevention campaign We’re Better Than That has launched a second video series with two videos featuring Drag Race Down Under contestant Maxi Shield.

In the emotional video, Maxi Shield shares that they are actually a survivor of domestic violence as a child.

“If children or young adults are living through this there are people out there, don’t think that you’re on your own: you can reach out to people and there is help out there, and you can survive,” Maxi shares.

The videos, funded by the Central and Eastern Sydney PHN and created in partnership with the Hope Believe Shine Foundation, and Randwick, Waverley, Woollahra and Bayside Councils, promote respect and healthy relationship strategies, and encourage men to be active bystanders when they witness behaviour that contributes to domestic violence.

Maxi’s video highlights some of the unique challenges for the LGBTQA+ community when it comes to Domestic and Family Violence.

“Just like everyone else, people in the LGBTIQA+ community deserve to be supported… and know they can have a safe and happy relationship,” Maxi says.

According to ACON’s Say it Out Loud website, whilst LGBTQ+ people are just as likely to experience DV as the general population, they are less likely to identify and seek help for unhealthy relationship patterns.

Maxi is the sixth male influencer to join the conversation. The first series of We’re Better Than That featured influencers such as My Kitchen Rules star Colin Fassnidge and Bondi lifeguard Bruce “Hoppo” Hopkins, and gained over 120k views.

The second series will also feature Neighbours star Benjamin “Benny” Turland and Paralympic swimmer and Order of Australia Medallist Matt Levy.

For Maxi the message is clear, “It takes one voice to say, ‘Hold on, that’s not right,’ to make a change.”

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, help is available. Say It Out Loud recommends DVassist on 1800 080 083 or the Men’s Referral service on 1300 766 491 and other counselling services. LGBTQ+ women in WA can get also in touch with Standing Shoulder To Shoulder.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

