Meet the queens of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ season four

A fierce new batch of drag performers from Australia and New Zealand have been revealed as the competitiors for the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under.

For the first time in Drag Race herstory (as they say), veteran judge and multi-talented entertainer Michelle Visage will be the main host of the season.

Ten fabulous queens will be competing for the title of Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Kita Mean, Spankie Jackzon and Australia’s first winner Isis Avis Loren.

Watch the Meet the Queens video below and keep scrolling to find out more about these ten fabulous queens.

Drag Race Down Under season four premieres Friday, 1 November on Stan.

Brenda Bressed (Melbourne)

A high energy, camp performer with a background in musical theatre. Despite her young age, Brenda Bressed is considered to be one of the most polished queens on the Melbourne scene. In 2023 Brenda appeared as one of the finalists on The Voice Australia, belonging to Rita Ora’s team, and has since garnered quite the following. Brenda names Dolly Parton as a key drag inspiration, in awe of her fashion, wigs, musical talent and charity work.

Freya Armani (Brisbane)

Originally born in Philadelphia, USA, of Lebanese and Puerto Rican ethnicity, Freya made her way across the pond back in 2011. She started drag in 2019 and has found herself to be booked and blessed ever since, working as a regular at all the biggest gay clubs up and down the Gold Coast. Known for her stage presence, she belongs to the Drag Haus of Thicc, a POC collective in Brisbane and is passionate about innovation and diversity in the industry. In addition to competitive dance experience, she also has years of acting on the stage and screen as well as a Bachelors degree in dramatic training from Queensland University of Technology.

Karna Ford (Sydney)

Known for her high energy performance style and sassy attitude, Sydney’s dancing diva can be found jumping off stages and doing the splits. One of the newest queens on the scene, she has quickly become well known with a recent highlight being winning Sydney’s Slay 2 Stay competition. Karna was also a special guest performer at the opening ceremonies for Sydney World Pride, and recently appeared in Jessica Mauboy’s latest music video, Right Here Right Now and on the TV series NCIS Sydney. She would like to incorporate more of her Filipino culture into her performances and travel internationally with drag.

Lazy Susan (Melbourne)

This queen is pure comedy, known for her zany sense of humour and kooky drag aesthetic, Lazy Susan’s drag is unmatched by any other queen on the Melbourne scene. Her most recent achievements include performing with Charli XCX, appearing in a Troye Sivan music video and selling out at Melbourne comedy festival. She is also known for her online content, namely her YouTube channel as well as appearing on Kick Ons with Art Simone.

Lucina Innocence (Auckland)

This queen is a tall drink of water, standing at around 6ft 7 in drag. Lucina has spent the last seven years building up her reputation and is known for her wig styling ability – with some of her work appearing on drag race alumni Yuri & Flor. Lucina is a gorgeous queen who can make her own garments and is known for her live singing performances.

Mandy Moobs (Brisbane)

Brisbane’s most accomplished drag costumier, Mandy Moobs offers the most polished looks – some of which have already appeared on the mainstage of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under! Known as the ‘mum’ of Brisbane, Mandy’s achievements include having been nominated for Best Drag Artist three years in a row and having represented Australia at the NZ Pride Ski week last year.

Max Drag Queen (Melbourne)

A formidable force on the Melbourne scene, Max Drag Queen is known for pulling out ALL the stunts on stage, as well as belonging to the Isis Avis Loren Dynasty. Max has previously won Best New Talent at the Melbourne’s Drag Awards, won countless drag competitions such as Dragathon, and appeared in a number of national campaigns. Many queens fear having to perform against Max Drag Queen!

Nikita Iman (Auckland)

This Samoan beauty was birthed in the ballroom where she won her first category, “FACE” – which is exactly what she’ll be serving in the competition! After getting a taste of drag, Nikita ventured out to explore the Auckland club scene and has been unstoppable ever since. Now based in Sydney, Nikita recently made the move to try and break into the scene there.

Olivia Dreams (Wellington)

Olivia is a young, passionate and high performer who is up and coming on the Wellington scene. She’s been doing drag for three years now and is known for being the quintessential pop diva, able to serve a high energy dance number as well as a ballad. Her biggest achievement so far is producing her own drag show that toured nationwide. Olivia’s star is shining bright. Originally from Te Tai Tokerau and of Te Rarawa descent, she has been calling Te-Whanganui-a-Tara home for the last four years and aims to ensure that Rainbow Wellington is inclusive and supports diverse rainbow and disability communities.

Vybe (Sydney)

Vybe has been in the Sydney scene for the last 13 years, residing with her drag sister, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1 contestant Coco Jumbo. Vybe is a polished queen with a killer sense of humour. A regular host at Universal, Stonewall and Arq Sydney, she has performed at major venues, festivals, parties and the incredible Mardi Gras After Party numerous times over the years, as well as working with high profile companies including Qantas, Disney and Playstation.