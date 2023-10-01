Meet the WA finalists from this year’s 30 Under 30

Out for Australia’s 30 Under 30 Awards are over for another year, but in November you can head down to The Court and meet the three WA finalists and learn more about their outstanding contributions to the local LGBTIQA+ community.

Shuan Tran, Anish Badgeri and Aish Srinivas were all recognised their work at this year’s ceremony.

Tran is an engineer at BHP and serves as a co-leader of the LGBTQIA+ inclusion and ally network, Jasper.

He champions LGBTQIA+ support within the resources industry and the WA community, organising impactful events like Trans Day of Visibility, Trans101 Training and Drag Storytime.

Tran’s technical expertise drives safety, productivity, and cost improvements, while his openness inspires allyship and authentic leadership.

Badgeri is a dedicated educator residing on Whadjuk Noongar country. With a decade-long track record, he’s championed LGBTQIA+ youth advocacy and access to educational opportunities.

His roles as President and Board Director for state and national NFPs, along with policy reforms in education, reflect his commitment. Anish, who identifies as a gay person of color, believes education has the power to enrich Australia’s diverse society.

While Srinivas is an advocate for diversity and inclusivity, based in Perth. She thrives at JourneyOne, fostering collaborative teams and extraordinary results.

As a Basecamp Leader, she guides remarkable journeys in human services, blending business, technology, and impact. Srinivas commitment to social impact extends to serving as Chief People Officer for Hello Initiative and volunteering for climate education and tech events.

Head down to The Court on 5th November to meet and celebrate the local heroes.

