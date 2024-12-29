Melbourne gets ready to celebrate with Midsumma

Melbourne’s Midsumma Festival will return in January with an exciting program of events to celebrate the LGBTIQA+ communities.

All together there will be around 200 events celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community across Naarm/Melbourne and regional Victoria. The State will come alive with theatre, music, visual arts, cabaret, public forums and more, celebrating the festival theme COLLECTIVE IDENTITY(S).

“At Midsumma Festival 2025, we invite our communities to ‘call people in together’ rather than call them out,” said Karen Bryant, Chief Executive and Creative Director of Midsumma Festival.

“This is a celebration of diversity, creativity, and collective strength, reminding us of the power of shared stories and experiences regardless of difference. Together, we can dance with many diverse bodies, sing with many diverse voices, and hold space for us all.”

Midsumma Festival, image by Suzanne Balding

The festival will run from 19th January through to 9th February and one of the highlights will be Melbourne’s 30th annual Pride March.

The historical moment is a testament to three decades of resilience, unity, and collective progress. The event will be held on Sunday 2nd February as thousands will march through the streets of St Kilda in a sea of colour and pride honouring a shared history and vision of equality and inclusion.

Midsumma signature events will return in 2025. These key events include Midsumma Carnival and Victoria’s Pride with a Street Party and the Regional Activation Program, both in partnership with the Victorian State Government.

Midsumma Carnival will present a free, all-day celebration at Alexandra Gardens on Sunday 19th January while Victoria’s Pride Street Party will transform Fitzroy’s Gertrude and Smith Street Precinct into a dynamic celebration of queer arts and culture on Sunday 9th February.

For full program details, visit Midsumma Festival.