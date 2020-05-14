Melissa Etheridge’s son, Beckett Cypher, dies aged 21

Singer Melissa Etheridge has shared her heartbreak today, announcing that her son Beckett Cypher has passed away from complications related to opioid addiction.

Beckett Cypher was Etheridge’s child with her former partner and filmmaker Julie Cypher, and the biological son of singer David Crosby of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” Etheridge said in a statement.

“My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”

Etheridge added that Beckett would be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.

“My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief.”

“We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of pain now.”

Etheridge revealed that she would be cancelling her scheduled Concerts from Home performance in light of the news.

“I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.