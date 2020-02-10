‘Menopause- The Musical’ returns with an all-star cast

Menopause – The Musical is returning to Perth, playing at the Regal Theatre from 13th October for limited season, and this time round it’s boasting an all-star cast.

Starring in this production are four of Australia’s most iconic musical theatre personalities – Rhonda Burchmore, Silvie Paladino, Lara Mulcahy and Gina Hogan.

Inspired by a hot flush and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical is described as a celebration for women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change”. The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast joke about their woeful hot flushes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

While the musical has been performed regularly, never before has it boasted such an impressive cast.

Rhonda Burchmore is one of Australia’s most loved and recognised entertainers. She most recently appeared in I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here and finished in the top three. Her list of credits across stage, television and film is as impressive as it is exhaustive; Hot Shoe Shuffle on London’s West End, the Australian tours of Guys and Dolls and Calendar Girls, and TV appearances on Hey Hey It’s Saturday, Kath and Kim, and Love Child.

Rhonda teams up again with colleague and ‘bestie’ Lara Mulcahy who has appeared in the role of Rosie in the original Australian tour of Mamma Mia! (alongside Rhonda Burchmore), and was then personally invited to recreate her role on London’s West End.

She also performed the role of Madame Thenardier in the 2014 – 2016 Australian tour of Les Misérables. Lara is one of few actors who has featured in three Baz Luhrmann films including; Natalie in Strictly Ballroom; Mome Fromage in Moulin Rouge and box-office hit The Great Gatsby.

Silvie Paladino is known to have one of the finest voices in Australia. Her first theatrical role was Eponine in the Australasian tour of Les Misérables. She was then invited to perform the same role on London’s West End. In 1997, Silvie returned to London and performed the role of Fantine in Les Misérables for a successful two-year season. Additional musical theatre credits include Cats, Miss Saigon, and Mamma Mia!

Gina Hogan has performed in some of the most loved theatre productions of our time, including the Australian tours of Beauty and The Beast, Mamma Mia, and The Witches of Eastwick. Gina has a long association with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit production of Cats.

“Women all over the country have fallen in love with this show since it premiered in Australia in 2005, and we’re thrilled to be introducing a whole new generation of ladies to the show with this new production,” Producer Sam Klingner said.

The show, which is the longest running scripted musical in Las Vegas history, will open at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre in May 2020, Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre in July 2020, Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre in September 2020 and will finish its 2020 season in Perth.

Book tickets to see the show at the Regal Theatre, Perth from Tuesday 13 October – Sunday 25th October. Tickets available from Ticketek.

OIP Staff