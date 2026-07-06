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Montaigne announces 10-year ‘Glorious Heights’ anniversary tour

Culture

Australian queer music icon Montaigne is celebrating a decade of their debut album Glorious Heights with a special tour.

Montaigne will perform their inaugural record in full at venues across Australia, with a selection of favourites from across their catalogue.

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Their first tour in four years promises to be a moment to celebrate, dance and sing-along with fans old and new.

“It’s been a few years since I did a national tour and I’m really excited to bring my audience together once again,” Montaigne said.

“I’m so much more confident on the stage now than I was 10 years ago and I can’t wait to bring an unfiltered, theatrical experience that hopefully inspires folks to feel free and expressive in their own lives.”

Montaigne was Australia’s 2021 Eurovision representive with their song Technicolour, after originally being selected for the cancelled 2020 event.

The artist has since become a vocal critic of the song contest’s inclusion of Israel, stating “the fight for queer liberation can’t be separated from the struggle for Palestinian freedom.”

Glorious Heights made its debut at #4 on the ARIA charts in 2016, and Montaigne themselves won the ARIA Award for Breakthrough Aritst.

Ten years later, Montaigne hopes to give fans to chance to hear this album’s tunes the way they were supposed to be heard.

Montaigne is touring from 7 – 29 August at venues across Australia. Catch them at the Rosemount Hotel here in Perth on Friday, 14 August. Head here for tickets.

Image: Isaiah Cirillo

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