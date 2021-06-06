Michael Kirby shares his life story on ‘Anh’s Brush With Fame’

Former High Court Justice, the Honourable Michael Kirby will share his journey on the ABC’s Anh’s Brush With Fame.

The respected jurist shares that one of his first understandings of justice when he was caned at school for an infraction he felt was not justified. Michael Kirby said that the experience had stuck with him and always made him consider both sides of a situation, and to be open to the reasons for people’s actions.

The popular series sees comedian Anh Do chat to well known Australians about their lives while he paints their portrait. At the end of the conversation the subject gets to see the image for the first time.

Kirby opens up about how he had to keep his sexuality a secret in his youth, as society at the time was not accepting of gay and lesbian people.

“Being gay, you could never mention that to anybody, you couldn’t tell your parents, you couldn’t tell your siblings, you couldn’t tell your grandmother. You really were required in those days to sort it out in your own brain, and it was very cruel.”

During the conversation Kirby discusses how he met his partner Johan, and their relationship that has lasted for over 50 years. He recalls the lengths they went to hide their relationship from colleagues and the public, and highlights that the scenario was commonplace for for gay and lesbian people in the past.

Catch the profound conversation on Monday night, 7th June on ABCTV at 8:00pm.

OIP Staff

