Michelle Pearse named new CEO of the Australian Christian Lobby

The Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) has announced Michelle Pearse will take up the role of CEO following the departure of Martyn Iles.

Pearse was previously the Western Australian State Director of the ACL more than a decade ago, and then served as their national spokesperson for women’s issues. Alongside her husband is currently a pastor at the evangelical Kingdom City church in London.

In a video sent to ACL supporters Pearse send she was looking forward to returning to Australia to lead the Australian Christian Lobby.

“Christian influence in politics has been a long-held passion of mine. In my twenties I was the state director of the ACL in WA where we had significant wins in parliament, great opportunities in the media and also saw a real grassroots effort by the church and Christians to be a voice on the issues that matter in the Kingdom of God.” Pearse said.

The Chairman of the Australian Christian Lobby, Jim Wallace, said Pearse was an effective lobbyist.

“I have seen firsthand her passion for the intersection of politics and the Gospel and her incredible effectiveness for us as a media spokesperson and lobbyist. More than that though, she has a sincere heart for Christ and proven leadership in both the church and ACL.” Wallace said.

During her previous stint with the ACL Pearse campaigned against marriage equality arguing that it was needed because LGBTIQA+ couples did not face any inequality in Australia. She also headed a group that campaigned against law reform in the area of sex work.

Pearse was previously a board member of the Australian Christian Lobby and its associated entity the Lachlan Macquarie Institute. She has also previously worked for WA Liberal powerbroker Nick Goiran. Pearse will return to Australia in May to take up the new role.

The ACL’s previous CEO Martyn Iles announced he’d been dismissed by the board in late February. In a statement Illes said the board of the ACL had reviewed its strategic direction and decided that he was not the right person to lead the revised strategy, which focuses more primarily on political tactics, less on preaching the gospel.

OIP Staff

