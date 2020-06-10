Michelle Visage confirms ‘Drag Race UK’ will return for season 2

The RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise is spreading across the globe, and fans are wondering if RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will return for a second season.

Making its debut in 2019, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK saw 10 queens battle it out for the inaugural title of UK’s Next Drag Superstar, with Liverpudlian queen The Vivienne eventually taking the crown.

Though the TV industry is currently in limbo in a world of physical distancing, travel bans and COVID-19, two of the show’s judges have confirmed the show will be returning.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain, Michelle Visage promised fans that season 2 is coming.

“I want people to know, rest assured, there will be your season 2 of Drag Race UK,” Visage said.

“We’ve got everything ready, we’re just waiting for this ban to lift. Try to stop me.”

Fellow judge Alan Carr also commented his return to the show, which he expects to be bigger and better than before. Carr also lets slip that filming has begun.

“Michelle Visage has had double the applicants this year so I think it’s going to go up,” Carr told The Radio Times.

“I’m filming but I don’t know who I’m on with so it’s so secretive. They’ve already filmed the first one. I can’t wait.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is the second regional spinoff of the drag race franchise, following Drag Race Thailand which has had an explosive two seasons so far. Drag Race Canada is also set to debut this month.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.