Michelle Visage takes over hosting duties on ‘Drag Race Down Under’

It’s official! Drag Race Down Under is getting a new host for its fourth season, and she’s a familiar sight for any fan of the Drag Race franchise.

Michelle Visage will be taking over hosting duties from RuPaul when the next batch of drag performers from Australia and New Zealand face-off for a chance at a crown and a cash prize.

“Thank you, RuPaul, for entrusting me with one of your beloved shows,” Visage said of the announcement.

“The colour, humour and outrageousness of Down Under drag holds a special place in my heart. I’m ready to do everything in my power to encourage these beautiful queens to believe in themselves and let their inner light shine through.”

Michelle may be known to fans of the reality series as RuPaul’s right-hand judge and close friend, but of course Michelle is a seasoned professional in her own right, bringing her vast experience as a radio host, pop star, actor, singer and stage performer to the panel.

Michelle will be joined by returning judge Rhys Nicholson for Down Under’s fourth season, alongside an exciting line-up of guest judges.

Will Michelle and Rhys be judging any of our local queens? Time will tell as we approach the official cast announcement of Drag Race Down Under season four, coming to Stan in 2024.

