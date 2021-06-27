Miley Cyrus works her way through Madonna’s hits for Pride party

Miley Cyrus has shared her love for Madonna, performing a medley of her hits as part of a special Pride celebration concert that just aired in the USA.

Miley’s Stand By You concert was filmed in Nashville and aired on US streaming service Peacock. During the show she launched into Madonna’s Music, Express Yourself and Like a Prayer.

The show saw Miley share the Ryman Auditorium stage with Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town and Maren Morris for a show which was all about LGBTIQ+ anthems.

During the show Miley performed Cher’s Believe with a troupe of drag queens joining her on stagem each displaying one of Cher’s classic looks.

Other songs performed in the show include Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours, Pat Benatar’s We Belong, ABBA’s Dancing Queen, The Chicks’ Cowboy Take Me Away, The Pretenders’ I’ll Stand By You, and George Michael’s Freedom.

Take a look at Miley singing Madonna’s biggest hits.

OIP Staff

