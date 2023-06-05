Ministry of Sound’s Testament shows have an impressive line-up

Over the decade’s, pockets of dimly lit, late night, often secretive locations around the country provided the backdrop to the cathartic ritual of dance. From Australia’s acid house infancy to the many reinventions of rave. Through the 90s and the peak of 00s nightlife, communities were formed on the dancefloor, cemented over deep 4am conversations had in the safety of a likeminded hive of excitement, escape and elation. This unmatched era of nightlife has become the stuff of folklore and legend.

TESTAMENT pays tribute to the sounds and the people of this club generation, and the vibrant late-night cities and cultures across the country which they cultivated.

Having twice sold out 3 nights as part of Sydney’s VIVID program in 2021 & 22, Ministry of Sound is taking its now iconic warehouse experience TESTAMENT around the country with an epic national tour. From August 4 – 13, 2023 the tour will head to Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Auckland.

Alongside an impressive revival of each cities’ local DJ talent of the era, this tour welcomes global icons to the line-up. Their influence is woven into the fabric of modern club life; with house music queen Barbara Tucker (USA), Detroit Techno pioneers Inner City (USA), English DJ/Producer Tall Paul (UK) and Phil Hartnoll of iconic UK acid-house-meets-trance duo Orbital, all bringing their 90s mastery to Session One.

For Session Two, audiences will be transported directly back to well-worn naughties dancefloors as masked electro-punk and pioneers of American EDM The Bloody Beetroots (IT) takes centre stage, alongside Kitsuné 00s electronica darlings Digitalism (GER) and legends of breaks FreQ Nasty (NZ/UK), Stanton Warriors (UK) & Skool of Thought (UK).

Joining the national touring party are the Australian DJs synonymous with Ministry of Sound – Goodwill, John Course, Groove Terminator, Bang Gang Deejays and Mark Dynamix. This group of Aussie DJ favourites compiled and mixed album titles which went on to sell millions of copies through the decades across The Annual, Sessions, Clubbers Guide, Mashed and more.

TESTAMENT PERTH – METRO CITY

SESSION ONE / 00s – SAT 5 AUG / 8pm – 3am

Featuring: The Bloody Beetroots (IT) / Digitalism (GER) / Freq Nasty (NZ/UK) / Stanton Warriors (UK) Plus: Bang Gang Deejays / Blend / Goodwill / Groove Terminator / Micah / Milly / Philly Blunt vs Mono Lisa / Roller DJs / Royce / Rudy

SESSION TWO / 90s – FRI 11 AUG / 8pm – 3am

Featuring: Barbara Tucker (USA) / Inner City (USA) / Phil Hartnoll (UK) / Tall Paul (UK) Plus: Choice / DJ Kev / Hutcho / John Course / Mark Dynamix / Menis / Miggy / Rachel Harvey / Rousa / Royce / Sardi

Tickets are on sale now.

