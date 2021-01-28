‘Minyan’ and ‘Shiva Baby’ to screen at Jewish International Film Festival

The Jewish international Film Festival is playing in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Canberra this February and March.

The Perth season is from 18th February to 3rd March at Luna Cinemas in Leederville. The program includes a wide range of films from around the globe including Opening Night feature film Incitement, an award-winning drama about the assassination of Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin; Holocaust-era film Persian Lessons, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, alongside documentaries about Jewish changemakers Menachem Begin, George Soros and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Also in the program is Shivas Baby from director Emma Singleton, who was listed as one of the “20 Rising Women Directors You Need to Know in 2020” by Indiewire.

The film focusses on near college graduate, Danielle, gets paid by her sugar daddy and rushes to meet her neurotic parents at a family shiva.

Upon arrival, she is accosted by various estranged relatives about her appearance and lack of post-grad plans, while her confident ex-girlfriend, Maya, is applauded by everyone for getting into law school.

Danielle’s day takes an unexpected turn when her sugar daddy, Max, arrives at the shiva with his accomplished wife, Kim, and crying baby. As the day unfolds, Danielle struggles to keep up different versions of herself, fend off pressures from her family and confront her insecurities without completely losing it.

Also featured in the program is Minyan from director Eric Steel which is described as a powerful story of survival.

David, played by Samuel H Levine, is a young Russian Jewish immigrant in Brighton Beach, caught up in the tight constraints of his community, develops a close friendship with his grandfather’s new neighbors, two elderly closeted gay men who open his imagination to the possibilities of love and the realities of loss.

The teenager explores the East Village where he finds a world teeming with the energy of youth, desire and risk.

Set in the late 1980s, as AIDS hammered New York City, Minyan is described as a powerful story of rebellion and self-discovery, sexual and spiritual awakening — and survival.

Find all the details at the festival website.

