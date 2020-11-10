Mitch Tambo takes on Vanessa Amarosi’s ‘Absolutely Everybody’

News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Mitch Tambo has released a cover of Vanessa Amarosi’s Absolutely Everybody. Just out in time for NAIDOC week, Tambo sings the song in his Gamilaraay language.

The track is on the new album Deadly Hearts which sees a number of Aboriginal musicians deliver their takes on some of their favourite songs.

Speaking to The Music Network about his choice Tambo shared his love of the tune.

“Absolutely Everybody is always remembered as the anthem of the 2000 Sydney Olympics and is such an iconic song embedded in Australian music history,” Tambo said. “I’ve always wanted to cover it as its messages are very impactful and mean a lot to me personally.”

“As the song says, ‘Everybody breathes and everybody bleeds’.

“Basically, we’re all human, we all feel, we all love, and we all share differences and similarities. It’s a powerful reminder that we must not forget to come together and love one another regardless of race, gender, religion or sexuality.

“This year has presented the world unprecedented challenges. So, the song is a timely message that we must acknowledge the hard truths so we can heal and move forward together as one.” Tambo said.

Take a listen to Mitch’s version of the classic party tune.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.