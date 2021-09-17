Mo’Ju announces new album ‘O.K.’ led by new single ‘Wave’

A new record is coming from Mo’Ju, titled O.K., set for release November 19th via Heavy Machinery Records.

It is led by first single Wave, which was spun across national radio networks yesterday morning, including RTRFM, 3CR, 3RRR, 4ZZZ, FBi and Double J.

One of Australia’s most exciting singer/songwriters, Mo’Ju’s music has amassed critical, commercial and cultural influence.

Her third album Native Tongue was one of 2018’s most important and award-winning releases, impacting her life, song-writing and the Australian music landscape.

With the album being a career definer for the singer/songwriter, Mo’Ju had documented a deep and intimate exploration of her Wiradjuri and Filipino roots. The album represented a turning point in both Mo’Ju’s career and in the ways in which Australian songwriters are telling their personal stories.

Now in 2021 Mo’Ju comes with brand new offering. O.K. – a ‘mini-album’, sitting somewhere between an E.P. and L.P., produced by long time collaborators and band mates Henry Jenkins (The Cactus Channel, Karate Boogaloo) and Lewis Coleman (Lewis Coleman, The Cactus Channel).

Mo’Ju has described the release vulnerable and introspective reflection upon mental health and loneliness, however despite the weighty subject matter, the song-writing and production is playful and experimental, leaving audiences feeling as though the music itself is the antidote for sadness.

Source: Media release

