Mothica doubles down with singles ‘Bedtime Stories’ and ‘Blood’

Los Angeles-based alt-pop multi-media artist Mothica has delivered two brand-new singles, including the unassuming love song Bedtime Stories and the vampire-inspired Blood.

The new music coincides with the announcement of her dynamic and emotionally charged sophomore album Nocturnal due out July 1 via Heavy Heart Records – her imprint with Rise Records/BMG.

The album follows the 2021 EP forever fifteen which features the hit single buzzkill that to date has amassed over 30 million streams.

Mothica has co-directed all the music videos and creative directed all visual aspects of Nocturnal. With Bedtime Stories Mothica shares a fairytale-like animated video.

The tracks follow the previously released Last Cigarette featuring Antiguan-German singer-songwriter Au/Ra, the vulnerable Sensitive and the cathartic banger Casualty which combined have garnered over 6.6 million global streams and rising.

​While Mothica’s self-released debut record Blue Hour (2020) was inspired by the sky’s final moments before complete darkness, Nocturnal descends into night-time, reflecting on Mothica’s strange relationship with sleep.

At seventeen tracks, Nocturnal evokes the imagery and feeling of the late-night hours and follows an ethereal narrative that explores the darker aspects of her mind.

The album’s interludes are voiced by a live-action moth character designed by Mothicaherself. The album was written and recorded over the course of 2021 with various producers and collaborators, including Colin Brittain (Papa Roach, 5SOS) who helmed the previously released single Casualty,

“A lot of the songs touch on darkness and being self-destructive,” says Mothica.

“Blue Hour was a transitional moment where I got sober. I was more of an emotional wreck, trying to figure out my life. This is me fully planted, making a very visual album that has a complete concept behind it. With this album, I wanted to feel more empowered.”

Bedtime Stories and Blood are out now.

Image: Lissyelle Larricha

