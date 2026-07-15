Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Check out the trailer for upcoming TV series ‘The Shards’

Culture

A trailer has arrived for the upcoming TV series The Shards, offering a first look at the new series from producer Ryan Murphy.

The psychological horror series will arrive on Disney+ in early August, with new episodes released weekly. It is based on the most recent novel by author Bret Easton Ellis.

- Advertisement -

The cast features a lineup of emerging talent, including Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Kaia Gerber, Graham Campbell and Hayes Warner. Familiar faces also appear, including Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley, while theatre producer Jordan Roth also takes on an acting role.

A trailer has arrived for the upcoming TV series The Shards, offering a first look at the new series from producer Ryan Murphy.

The psychological horror series will arrive on Disney+ in early August, with new episodes released weekly. It is based on the most recent novel by author Bret Easton Ellis.

The cast features a lineup of emerging talent, including Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Kaia Gerber, Graham Campbell and Hayes Warner. Familiar faces also appear, including Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley, while theatre producer Jordan Roth also takes on an acting role.

The Shards will arrive on Disney+ in August.

Latest

News

Premier Roger Cook highlights “increasingly hostile” environment for politicians

0
Roger Cook warns of growing hostility toward politicians as MPs face threats, vandalism, and increased abusive rhetoric online.
News

Police say UK politician Ann Widdecombe was killed in a target attack

0
UK counter-terrorism police have commented on the death of former politician Ann Widdecombe, describing it as a targeted attack with unclear motive.
News

Perth man fined over offensive flyer campaign targeting LGBTIQA+ community

0
A Gosnells man has been fined after pleading guilty...
Culture

Jeffrey Schwarz explores the controversial legacy of ‘Cruising’

0
The shocking true crimes, gay liberation and controversial film that inspired a new documentary.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Premier Roger Cook highlights “increasingly hostile” environment for politicians

0
Roger Cook warns of growing hostility toward politicians as MPs face threats, vandalism, and increased abusive rhetoric online.
News

Police say UK politician Ann Widdecombe was killed in a target attack

0
UK counter-terrorism police have commented on the death of former politician Ann Widdecombe, describing it as a targeted attack with unclear motive.
News

Perth man fined over offensive flyer campaign targeting LGBTIQA+ community

0
A Gosnells man has been fined after pleading guilty...
Culture

Jeffrey Schwarz explores the controversial legacy of ‘Cruising’

0
The shocking true crimes, gay liberation and controversial film that inspired a new documentary.
Culture

‘Lesbianism’ by Rydeen & SOVBLKPSSY is getting a lot of spins on RTRFM this week

0
Their track Lesbianism is lifted from the duo's latest five track EP Don't Tell Anyone that came out at the end of June.

Premier Roger Cook highlights “increasingly hostile” environment for politicians

OUTinPerth -
Roger Cook warns of growing hostility toward politicians as MPs face threats, vandalism, and increased abusive rhetoric online.
Read more

Police say UK politician Ann Widdecombe was killed in a target attack

OUTinPerth -
UK counter-terrorism police have commented on the death of former politician Ann Widdecombe, describing it as a targeted attack with unclear motive.
Read more

Perth man fined over offensive flyer campaign targeting LGBTIQA+ community

Graeme Watson -
A Gosnells man has been fined after pleading guilty to distributing offensive material across multiple Perth suburbs. Garath James Mouncey, 47, appeared in Perth Central...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture