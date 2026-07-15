Check out the trailer for upcoming TV series ‘The Shards’

A trailer has arrived for the upcoming TV series The Shards, offering a first look at the new series from producer Ryan Murphy.

The psychological horror series will arrive on Disney+ in early August, with new episodes released weekly. It is based on the most recent novel by author Bret Easton Ellis.

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The cast features a lineup of emerging talent, including Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Kaia Gerber, Graham Campbell and Hayes Warner. Familiar faces also appear, including Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley, while theatre producer Jordan Roth also takes on an acting role.

A trailer has arrived for the upcoming TV series The Shards, offering a first look at the new series from producer Ryan Murphy.

The psychological horror series will arrive on Disney+ in early August, with new episodes released weekly. It is based on the most recent novel by author Bret Easton Ellis.

The cast features a lineup of emerging talent, including Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Kaia Gerber, Graham Campbell and Hayes Warner. Familiar faces also appear, including Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley, while theatre producer Jordan Roth also takes on an acting role.

The Shards will arrive on Disney+ in August.