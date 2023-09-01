Musician Carlos Santana apologises for trans comments

Musician Carlos Santana has apologised for comments he made about transgender people during a concert in July.

In a video of the moment was posted to YouTube on 19th August and showed the music icon sharing his thoughts on transgender people.

When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are … Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that it sounds good, but you know it ain’t right.”

He went on to say, “Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man,” he said. “Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

Santana later posted an apology saying his comments “insensitive”.

“I am sorry for my insensitive comments,” he said in a Facebook post. “They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended.”

“I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift,” his Facebook post continued.

“It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.” Santana said.

