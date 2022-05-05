Mykki Blanco goes grunge on new track ‘Your Love Was A Gift’

Mykki Blanco is an artist who is constantly evolving and they’ve just shared the second song from their forthcoming album, new single Your Love Was a Gift featuring the striking vocals of Diana Gordon and Sam Buck.

Following recent highlight Family Ties a collaboration with R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, Mykki’s new single sees them once again exemplifying the extent of their artistic evolution.

A song of two halves, Your Love Was a Gift – produced by Falty DL (Drew Lustman) and also featuring the vocal talents of rising country star Sam Buck – finds Mykki taking a deliberate backseat with their raspy, flitting from background to front and centre.

“Your Love Was a Gift is for me,” mentions Mykki. “If not the most honest, it’s the most beautiful song I’ve ever written. The idea for the song comes from my own wins and losses in the game of love and it’s a story of coming of age as much as coming to terms in adulthood with feeling unloved, yearning to be loved and yearning to be understood.”

“Diana Gordon is a standout songwriter and singer and I’m crafting this song with her as the lead vocal and myself taking the more experimental backseat was a deliberate choice. Diana doesn’t just glimmer on this song, she shines, she owns it she makes the heartfelt lyrics I wrote come alive.”

Your Love Was A Gift is out now.

Image: Paolo Sutch

