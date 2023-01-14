Netflix cancels Neil Patrick Harris show ‘Uncoupled’ after just one season

Netflix has cancelled Uncoupled, the comedy series starring Neil Patrick Harris.

The shows eight-episode series premiered in July last year, but there will be no further adventures for central character Michael Lawson. News of the shows demise was revealed by industry bible Variety.

The show created by Darren Starr and Jeffrey Richman explores the life of a middle-aged gay man whose life takes an unexpected turn in his late forties. Dumped by his long-term partner he returns to the world of dating, decades after he was last looking for love.

While the show got positive reviews, (not so much from OUTinPerth), and was loved by some viewers, it failed to make a big impact and only appeared in Netflix’s Top 10 shows for one week following its release.

The Doogie Howser actor will next be seen in the 60th anniversary episodes for British program Doctor Who.

There’s been no official word on who Harris plays in the upcoming episodes, but based on the trailer for the series, fans have speculated that he’s portraying the Celestial Toymaker. The villain was last featured in the program all the way back in 1966.

It’ll be the second time that Harris has worked with writer-producer Russell T Davies, having previously appeared in his acclaimed series It’s a Sin.

