Netflix new drama ‘Feel Good’ explores sex and sobriety

Netflix has just launched a new drama Feel Good, which follows stand up comedian Mae as she embarks on a new relationship with George, who has never dated another woman before.

The show stars Canadian comedian Mae Martin, who also wrote the show, alongside British actor Charlotte Ritchie, best known for playing nurse Barbara Gilbert in Call The Midwife.

The show rapidly speeds through the first few months of their relationship, and soon the pair move in together. Suddenly they realise that they actually don’t know that much about each other.

The couple face the challenges that Mae has not told George that she’s a recovering drug addict, while George has not told any of her friends that she’s in a same-sex relationship.

The show features a great cast including Lisa Kudrow, who plays Mae’s mother, while Sophie Thompson plays Mae’s newly found Narcotics Anonymous sponsor. Pippa Hayward from The Brittas Empire and Scott and Bailey plays George’s newly divorced mother.

All six episodes of the new series can be streamed on Netflix.

OIP Staff

