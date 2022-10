Netflix shares trailer for new season of ‘Young Royals’

Netflix has posted the trailer for the second series of Young Royals.

The series explores the life of the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding), and his budding gay romance with a fellow student, Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg).

The new season comes to the online streamer on 1st November.

Take a look at the trailer for a hint of what’s in store.

