Netflix’s series on fashion designer Halston set to stream in May

Netflix will deliver a new series from Ryan Murphy this May. Halston sees Ewan McGregor playing the legendary fashion designer whose success came in the midst of 1970’s disco, excess and drama.

McGregor will play Roy Halston Frowick, who went from being born in Iowa during The Great Depression to designing hats for Hollywood’s most famous actresses in the 1950’s before launching his full fashion range and becoming an internationally famous designer in the 1970s. One of his most famous designers was the Pillbox hat that Jacqueline Kennedy wore to her husband’s Presidential inauguration.

The designer is synonymous with the wild New York nightlife of the 1970’s, where he was a regular at nightclub Studio 54, and hung out with Andy Warhol and Liza Minnelli.

He made millions of dollars as a designer, and also created uniforms for Olympic teams and airline crew. By the late 1980’s he had stopped designing and eventually lost control of the company that bore his name.

In 1988 he was diagnosed with HIV and he passed away in 1990 from Kaposi Sarcoma, an AIDS defining illness. He was 57 years old when he passed away. The Halston company continues to make designer clothes today.

Also in the cast is Rory Culkin who will portray Halston’s close friend director Joe Schumacher, while Krysta Rodriguez will star as Liza Minelli.

The series will be released globally on 14th May 2021.

