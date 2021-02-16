Network with Perth LGBTI Professionals at Market Grounds



The team at Perth LGBTI Professionals have announced their networking event will return this week at an all new venue.

The free, bi-monthly event has been on hiatus over the last few months, and will be coming back this Wednesday at Market Grounds.

The event offers a space for LGBTQIA+ folks to come together and meet other members of our communities, connect with potential collaborators and relax in a safe and welcoming environment.

Due to COVID restrictions, only a few walk-ins will be allowed entry to be sure to register to secure your space!

Perth LGBTI Professionals will be held at Market Grounds on Wednesday 17th February from 5:30pm. To register head to eventbrite.com.au

