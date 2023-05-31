New ACL boss says gay marriage has led to the deterioration of society

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Michelle Pearse, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Christian Lobby, has delivered her first message to followers of the organisation saying that marriage equality has lead to a deterioration of Australian society.

In a video presentation Pearse said she had been shocked to discover how Australia had changed over the last five years while she had living in united Kingdom.

“After being away from Australia for five years I was shocked upon my return to hear about and see how far we as a nation have gone in embracing deception.” Pearse said.

“When I was state director of ACL years ago we expected and warned the nation that redefining marriage would redefine gender and this would lead to the deterioration of our society, and now we are living in that consequence.”

Pearse went on to say that “evil is on display” in Australian life, but she hoped to lead to society to a different direction.

Religious freedom, banning abortion, stopping pornography’s, and blocking transgender youth from access affirming medical care were the priorities Pease listed on her agenda.

“We cannot remain silent while gender confused children face the risk of radical surgeries that may cause irreversible harm.” Pearse said commenting on Australia’s LGBTIQA+ communities.

Michelle Pearse took up the role of CEO following the departure of Martyn Iles.

Pearse was previously the Western Australian State Director of the ACL more than a decade ago, and then served as their national spokesperson for women’s issues.

During her previous stint with the ACL Pearse campaigned against marriage equality arguing that it was not needed because LGBTIQA+ couples did not face any inequality in Australia. She also headed a group that campaigned against law reform in the area of sex work.

Pearse was previously a board member of the Australian Christian Lobby and its associated entity the Lachlan Macquarie Institute. She has also previously worked for WA Liberal powerbroker Nick Goiran.

The ACL’s previous CEO Martyn Iles announced he’d been dismissed by the board in late February. In a statement Illes said the board of the ACL had reviewed its strategic direction and decided that he was not the right person to lead the revised strategy, which focuses more primarily on political tactics, less on preaching the gospel.

Iles has since joined US based organisation Answers in Genesis who are known for their Creation Museum and Ark Encounter in Kentucky.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

