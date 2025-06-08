New artist Rainbow Sally makes her debut with ‘Double Dare’

Double Dare is the debut release from Rainbow Sally, and the track comes with an absolutely delightful stop-motion animation video.

The project is the performance name of Sarah Short – a singer, songwriter, and producer living on a rural farm on Australia’s mid-north coast.

While Double Dare may be her first official release, Sarah has been writing music since childhood, experimenting with everything from punk rock to orchestral emo.

With Rainbow Sally, she embraces a genre-blending, candy-coloured soundscape full of textured production and raw, heartfelt songwriting.

The new song is co-written and produced by multi ARIA award winner Ben Lee and released via his label Weirder Together.

