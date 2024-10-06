Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

New BBC drama stars Lennie James as a married man with a secret gay life

Culture

The BBC have announced that their adaptation of the Bernadine Evaristo novel Mr Loverman will go to air on 14th October.

The series star Lennie James best known for his roles in The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and Line of Duty. He plays 74-year-old Antiguan-born Hackney resident Barrington Walker, who has kept a secret from his family for over five decades.

- Advertisement -

His marriage to wife Carmel is at an all-time low, and she suspects he’s cheating on her with other women. The reality is he’s been having an affair with his best friend Morris for over 50 years. Sharon D. Clarke, who has appeared in Doctor Who and the recent series Lost Boys and Fairies plays Carmel in the series.

The role of Morris De La Roux will be played by Ariyon Bakare, who previously appeared in the series His Dark Materials.

For the role James is playing much older than his actual age, he’ll turn 59 later this week.

Speaking to The Guardian James said he was attracted to the story because it’s not the usual depiction of the Windrush generation who emigrated from Carribean countries to the United Kingdom between 1948 and 1971.

“It’s not the obvious ‘No blacks, no Irish, no dogs’ story that has been told frequently,” James said, “and that’s one of the things I love about it.”

The actor said that often there’s the impression that everybody left the Caribbean for the same reason and in Mr Loverman, you realise that people left for very different reasons, that the opportunities here weren’t just financial.

James began his career as a playwright but in recent years he’s been a fixture as an actor on TV series both in the UK and the USA. He’s had roles in US series including Jericho, Low Winter Sun, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. In the UK he’s been just as prolific appearing in Critical, Line of Duty, and Save Me.

The novel the new series is based on is the seventh work from British-Nigerian author Evaristo. It was first published in 2014.

In 2019 Bernadine Evanisto was the joint winner of The Booker Prize for her novel Girl, Woman, Other. She shared the award with author Margaret Atwood who was recognised for her novel The Testaments. Evaristo is the first Black woman to win the esteemed prize.

There’s no news yet on the eight-part program screening in Australia.

Latest

News

Giggle for Girls lodge appeal in court case against Roxanne Tickle

0
CEO Sall Grover says the court made the wrong decision and failed to understand key issues in the case.
News

New Zealand shares census data on how many people identify as LGBTIQA+

0
The New Zealand census shows which cities the LGBTIQA+ population is found in.
History

On This Gay Day | Actor Denholm Elliot died

0
The actor found his greatest success towards the end of his career.
News

British newspaper claims Scottish child “identifies as a wolf”

0
While hundreds of similar reports have been determined to be urban myths, the newspaper is confident in this case.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Giggle for Girls lodge appeal in court case against Roxanne Tickle

0
CEO Sall Grover says the court made the wrong decision and failed to understand key issues in the case.
News

New Zealand shares census data on how many people identify as LGBTIQA+

0
The New Zealand census shows which cities the LGBTIQA+ population is found in.
History

On This Gay Day | Actor Denholm Elliot died

0
The actor found his greatest success towards the end of his career.
News

British newspaper claims Scottish child “identifies as a wolf”

0
While hundreds of similar reports have been determined to be urban myths, the newspaper is confident in this case.
News

Freo Dockers are set for the AFLW Pride round

0
The Dockers have revealed their 2024 Pride jumper.

Giggle for Girls lodge appeal in court case against Roxanne Tickle

Graeme Watson -
CEO Sall Grover says the court made the wrong decision and failed to understand key issues in the case.
Read more

New Zealand shares census data on how many people identify as LGBTIQA+

OUTinPerth -
The New Zealand census shows which cities the LGBTIQA+ population is found in.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Actor Denholm Elliot died

OUTinPerth -
The actor found his greatest success towards the end of his career.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture