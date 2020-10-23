Fresh episodes of ‘Euphoria’ will satisfy fans until its new season arrives

Fans of Euphoria will get two special episodes of the show to tide them over before the second season of the show arrives.

The news was shared in an Instagram post from the series star Zendaya who plays the show’s central character Rue Bennett.

Production on the second series of the acclaimed show has been delayed due to Covid-19, but the cast have managed to complete two new episodes. The first of the new episodes will air on 6th December in the USA. In Australia the show airs on Foxtel.

The first of the two episodes will be titled Trouble Don’t Last Always. It will show Rue trying to celebrate Christmas after she left Jules at a train station and had a drug relapse. No details about the storyline of the second episode have been revealed.

The boundary pushing show has been critically acclaimed and Zendaya won the Best Actress trophy at the 2020 Emmy Awards for her performance.

