New film ‘Priscilla’ takes a different look at the story of Elvis

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi portrays rock idol Elvis Presley in a new film from director Sophie Coppola. Priscilla tells the story of The King’s marriage to Priscilla Beaulieu, the teenager he met while serving in the US army in Germany in 1959 when she was just 14 years old.

Cailee Spaeny has been getting rave reviews for her title role. The actor previously appeared in Pacific Rim Uprising and had a memorable in the TV series Mare of Easttown but this has been her breakout role. Next year she’s set to star in the next instalment of the Alien franchise.

Based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the film tells how the teenager was wooed by the famous musician.

When Elvis finished his military service in early 1960 he kept in touch with the teenage Priscilla and in 1962 her parents allowed her to visit him at him home in Memphis, Tennessee on the condition that she was chaperoned at all times. The following year her parents allowed her to move to Tennessee where she lived with the star’s parents a few streets away from his home.

The couple wed in 1967 and went on to have daughter Lisa Marie the following year. Their relationship was rocked by infidelity, substance abuse and emotional turmoil and the couple eventually separated in 1972.

The film has been described as a “return to form’ for director Sophia Coppola who previously directed The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation and Marie Antionette.

Take a look at the trailer.

OIP Staff

