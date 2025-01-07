New Queensland Liberal government calls for proposed improvements to gender clinic to halt

in 2024 an independent review into the Queensland’s pediatric gender services found that its service was safe, and evidence based, but new Health Minister Tim Nicholls has called for a halt to any of the recommendations from the report being implemented.

Last week a report in the Courier Mail said the Minister had confirmed that a steering committee would oversee the implementation of all 25 recommendations made in the 2024 report, but just days later he called for all work to halt, saying a further assessment of the review’s findings would be needed.

While the review supported the affirmative care model used by the service, and made recommendations on how it could be further improved, it is at odds with LNP party policy voted on at their 2024 national conference that opposes the use of puberty blocker medication.

In his revised approach, Minister Tim Nicholls says he’ll determine if another review into the service is needed.

The 2024 review was undertaken by a panel of experts from across the country. It suggested that better partnerships could be built with private providers and non-government organisations.

It also called for the service to have more staff to deal with the long wait times that many patients were experiencing. More research and better credentials for doctors were also suggested, as well as more publicly funded information, awareness and education to support families.

A clip of Minister Nicholls appearing alongside Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie was posted online where Bjeijie said the government was concerned about any expansion of the Gender Clinic’s services.

“The concerns have been raised, and were raised by me, in debate in Parliament back in 2023 about the delivery of the Children’s Gender Service, and particularly the use of puberty blockers,” Nicholls said. “We remain very concerned about the use of those puberty blockers, particularly in light of evidence that’s coming in from around the world.”

Last month the UK government announced it would be banning the use of puberty blockers indefinitely in the wake of the Cass review which looked into its gender services offered at the Tavistock Clinic. While incoming US President Donald Trump has announced that banning medical treatment for youth experiencing gender dysphoria will be one of his first acts when he returns to power later this month.

In a statement to the Star Observer Eloise Brook, CEO of transgender health organisation AusPATH highlighted the importance of gender services and gender-affirming care.

“A lot of specialist work has gone into supporting the Gender Clinic in Queensland, and that work and knowledge has led to one of the best services in the country, with clear outcomes and benefits to young people and their families.”

“What’s happening in the moment [in the US and UK] is an abandonment of a lot of work that GPs and specialists have done for a long time to support families and young people. It’s uncharted territory… it’s experimental.”

Critics of the affirmation model of care for gender dysphoria have described the review conducted in 2024 as a “sham” saying it should not have included medical professionals who are members of AusPATH.

Child Psychologist Dr Jillian Spencer is one of the leading activists against the current model of care.



In a report written alongside Dr Andrew Amos from James Cook University and Dr Patrick Hubert John Clark from the University of Adelaide, Spencer argues that the report did not consider all relevant material and the inclusion of panel members with links to AusPATH and transgender support organisation Transcend Australia should not have been included in the review team.

In a post to social media Dr Spencer said the Gender Clinic should be removed completely, and an approach that utilises psychosocial interventions to tackle gender distress should be adopted.

“We need to ban puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and surgery for minors.’ Dr Spencer said, thanking the government for listening to her advice.