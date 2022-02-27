New resource on caring for LGBTIQ+ people living with dementia

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia have teamed up with Dementia Support Australia for a new resource focused on supporting LGBTIQ+ folks living with dementia.

Understanding why a person with dementia is experiencing changes in behaviour is critical to developing effective person-centred care. When caring for an LGBTIQ+ person with dementia, the right background and knowledge can be lacking.

“Many LGBTI elders have experienced discrimination, violence, isolation, and stigma throughout their lives. These elders often do not – or feel they cannot – disclose their identities or past experiences,” LGBTIQ+ Health Australia said in a statement.

“To better support LGBTI people with dementia in their care, Dementia Support Australia have partnered with LGBTIQ+ Health Australia to co-design a new booklet entitled LGBTI and Dementia: Understanding changes in behaviour.”

This free booklet provides important historical events that have shaped LGBTI people and provide context for their care, causes of changes in behaviour and considerations specific to LGBTI people, useful services and resources and a glossary of terms.

Aged Care Quality Standard 1 states every person in Australia has the right to access quality, inclusive and culturally safe aged care services that meet their individual needs.

This booklet helps staff provide a supportive and informed approach to care by understanding what an LGBTI person may have experienced in their life and how this may impact their behaviour.

You can access LGBTI and Dementia: Understanding changes in behaviour at dementia.com.au

