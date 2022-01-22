New series revisits David Bowie classic ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’

The highly anticipated upcoming original drama series The Man Who Fell To Earth is coming soon to Paramount+.

The adaptation stars Oscar and Emmy nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind) and Oscar nominee Naomie Harris (Moonlight).

The series is based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film that scored David Bowie a Saturn award for his big screen debut.

The Man Who Fell To Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.

The Man Who Fell To Earth is coming soon to Paramount+

