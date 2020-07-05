New video resource for people opposed to religious discrimination bill

Equality advocates have released a new video for people opposed to the government’s proposed religious discrimination bill.

Long-time LGBTIQ+ rights advocates, Shelley Argent and Rodney Croome, have released a new video resource that addresses issues like problems with the bill, how to make a case against it, who needs to hear that case, and how to respond to to those who want the Bill.

Shelley Argent said the contents of the bill needed to be discussed in Australians households.

“We call this video ‘loungeroom lobbying’ because we want to bring our experience lobbying against this Bill into people’s lives and homes.” Argent said.

“The Religious Discrimination Bill will take away the rights of many groups in society and each of us can play a role in defeating this push to roll back LGBTIQ+ equality.”

“COVID may have pushed the Bill off the front page, but it is very likely to return and we need to be ready.”

Rodney Croome said he encouraged members of the LGBTIQ+ communities and their families to take action.

“Our aim is to encourage and skill members of the LGBTIQ+ community and their families to speak out against this woeful piece of legislation.”

“To do this we decided to make a video that addresses many of the questions LGBTIQ+ people ask us about how they can make a difference.”

“The video compliments the information and action site we have set up called Equality not Discrimination, which I urge everyone who opposes this Bill to have a look at.”

The 35 minute video covers topics including what the group see as the problems with the bill, suggestions on who people should contact to make a difference, and how to respond to negativity around opposition to the legislation.

The video is available on YouTube and Facebook.

Take a look at what Shelley and Rodney have to say.

The video can be viewed on the Equality Tasmania Youtube channel, here…



And here on Facebook…

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2718321631731991