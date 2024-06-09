New winter festival RE//PERTH reveals full program

ARTRAGE, the organisation behind Perth’s beloved Fringe World Festival, have revealed the full program for their newest venture – RE//PERTH.

The new winter festival has been developed in collaboration with the WA Government and is set to heat up our city from July 4 – 14.

The festival sets out to transform forgotten spaces around Northbridge into hubs for artistic exploration and cultural celebration.

The diverse program includes dance, music, fashion, food, gaming and art events, as well as some family-friendly events for all to enjoy.

House of Fast Fashun

See below for just some of the highlights in RE//PERTH’s debut program.

Unfurling of the Cosmos: A free, all ages atmospheric rooftop immersive art installation by sonic-spatial-social artist Luke Jaaniste from Mesmerism. Spectacularly embrace the chill of winter soaking in the city skyline, sunset, and nocturnal horizons. Witness the Beginning, the Unfurling and the Ending of the of Cosmos at this stunning event.

The Y3K Ball: Dress to impress as you vogue into the the year 3000 at The Y3K Ball. An inclusive celebration of BIPOC, trans, and queer self-expression, connection and community. This ballroom event honors the legacy of the 1960s Harlem ballroom culture, creating a space for queer BIPOC talent to shine. Expect a night of extravagant fashion and powerful performances in a truly unique venue that is set to shine just as bright.

RE//BIRTH Dusk Sessions: Shake off the winter blues with hot winter nights at Dusk Sessions, RE//PERTH’s eclectic music program. Enjoy live VJing and extraordinary live music across a stellar line-up of Aussie talent paired with a smorgasbord of local beers, wines, spirits and snacks.

RE//VINED: Experience the RE//BIRTH hall’s incredible ambience while journeying through Western Australia’s esteemed wine regions with this tasting tour. Guided by award-winning sommelier Foni Pollitt and comedian James Hancox, enjoy five exceptional wines paired with Petit Bouchees in an educational and sensory experience.

Never Too Small in Conversation: Join Colin Chee, creator of the renowned media publisher Never Too Small, for an intimate discussion on small footprint design and living. Learn from award-winning designers and gain insights into innovative and sustainable living solutions.

Check out the full RE//PERTH program at reperth.com

Featured image: The Mirror – photo by Andy Phillipson