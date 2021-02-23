New Zealand commits to introducing laws to ban conversion therapy

New Zealand has committed to bringing in legislation that will outlaw conversion therapy and other practices that aim to suppress a person’s sexuality or gender identity.

Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern had previously voiced a commitment to brining in the laws, but now the government has set a timeline for bringing in the legislation.

The Greens party, who had grown frustrated with the Labour government’s lack of action, launched a petition to show how much support their was for the legislative change, After it received over 157,000 signatures, and the National party also gave support, the government made a firm commitment.

On Monday Justice Minister Kris Faafoi (pictured) said the government would have the laws in place with a year, setting a deadline of 22nd February 2022. Faffoi said the legislation was being developed and he hoped it would be introduced by the middle of the year.

“There is no therapeutic purpose or medical basis for these conversion practices, which can cause real and lasting damage, particularly for vulnerable young people who are often the victims of these practices,” Faafoi said.

The proposed law will create a new criminal and/or civil offence to prohibit conversion practices, the minister said.