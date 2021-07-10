Nicholas Hamilton releases his new tune ‘Pretty Young’

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Nicholas Hamilton has already shown us he’s a great actor portraying Rellian in Captain Fantastic and Henry Bowers in It and It: Chapter Two. Now he’s showing us how talented he is as a musician too.

He’s just released his new song Pretty Young and the video is made up of home movie clips from when he was a kid and some more recent candid footage too.

The actor and musician had been living in Los Angeles but recently relocated back to Australia.

Hamilton, who shared on his Instagram last year that he is part of the LGBTIQ+ communities, was die to visit Perth last month for the Supernova Expo, but the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

OIP Staff, Image: Mike Falzone

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.