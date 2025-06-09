Nicky Doll returns with energetic new tune ‘Drifting Away’

Drag star Nicky Doll has returned with new Drifting Away and it comes with an impressive video.

Nicky Doll came to fame in Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and then went on to become the host of Drag Race France.

Last year she became world famous when people got all in a flap about the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

One thing we can always rely on Nicky to deliver is a great dance tune and this latest one is no exception.

Announcing the new song and video Nicky Doll said it was about finding liberation and connecting with what is real, she described it as a “hymn to feeling deeply”.



“Allowing ourselves to cry beneath the rain, dance through the pain, and dissolve into the chaos of emotion. In losing our footing, we find our wings; in embracing our flaws, we reconnect with what is real.

“May this song be our sanctuary, your liberation—an invitation to dance, to cry, to feel everything, and to rediscover the beauty of being truly, beautifully imperfect.” Nicky Doll said on Instagram.

The track was created with producer SIXFOOT 5, whose also recently released his own album Body Erotica, plus the EP Good Boy which features the tracks Don’t Stop and Good Boy.