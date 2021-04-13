Nominations are now open for the 2021 LiFE Awards, celebrating excellence in suicide prevention



Every year, the LiFE Awards recognise those who have gone above and beyond in their work for suicide prevention. Nominations for this year’s awards close on Sunday 18th April.

This prestigious national event attracts diverse nominations with an interest in suicide prevention and support of those affected by suicide across Australia. A suicide prevention program is one that is implemented to address, prevent, or respond to suicidal behaviours and their impact on people, families, communities and the Australian population. Nominations can include business, industry, media, community, government, youth, research and medicine.

Nominations are received from all over Australia, and every year we are overwhelmed by the number of quality nominations showcasing the important and innovative work that many Australians are doing in the prevention of suicide and support of people affected by suicide.

Nominees typically range from mainstream programs to community-based organisations and dedicated individuals. The awards celebrate the commitment and energy of the nominees and their vital contribution to the reduction of suicide within our communities.

Each and every submission is important to help showcase the important work around Australia.

This year, nominations are open in each State and Territory for the following categories:

Outstanding Contribution

Communities in Action

Workplace

Priority Populations

If you know someone who is doing outstanding work, nominate them for a LiFE Award today.

Nominations close on Sunday 18 April 2021. Head to the website to submit a nomination.



