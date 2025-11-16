Search
Nominations open for the 2026 Western Australian Multicultural Awards

Community

Nominations are now open for the Western Australian Multicultural Awards 2026.

The annual awards recognise the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations to multiculturalism and culturally and linguistically diverse communities in WA.

Multicultural Interests Minister Tony Buti said the award recognise people and organisations making incredible achievements.

Multicultural Interests Minister Tony Buti.

“The prestigious Western Australian Multicultural Awards recognise the incredible achievements of individuals and organisations who make a positive difference to culturally and linguistically diverse communities and multiculturalism in the State.

“I encourage everyone to get behind these awards and help identify and celebrate the people and organisations whose efforts ultimately benefit all Western Australians.

“We can’t do it without you – what better way than to recognise these significant contributions towards strengthening multiculturalism and building more inclusive communities than by submitting a nomination.” Minister Buti said.

Nominations can be made in the following 10 categories:

  • Outstanding Individual Achievement Award
  • Youth Award
  • Community Service and Support Awards
  • Business Award
  • Local Government Award
  • Premier’s Public Sector Award
  • Artist of the Year Award
  • Sportsperson of the Year Award
  • Laksiri Jayasuriya Lifetime Community Service Award
  • Sir Ronald Wilson Leadership Award

Nominations for the awards are open now and will close in early January 2026.

Award winners will be announced at a gala ceremony event that will coincide with Harmony Week, which is held from 15 to 21 March each year in Western Australia.

Harmony Week encourages everyone to experience, explore and appreciate WA’s wealth of cultural, religious and linguistic diversity.

For more information, including nomination criteria and to make an award submission, go to
the Office of Multicultural Interests website.

