Now You Know: Five quick news stories

Mystery woman who claimed to be Freddie Mercury’s secret daughter reportedly dies aged 48

Last year a biography of Queen singer Freddie Mercury was published that claimed that the late singer had secretly fathered a child in the 1970s and that he had kept in contact with up until his death in 1991.

The book by author Lesley-Ann Jones was titled Love, Freddie was reportedly drawn from 17 volumes of diaries that Mercury gave to his daughter prior to his death. The book did not reveal her identity, only referring to her as ‘B’. Close friends and colleagues of the singer said they were struggling to believe the claims.

- Advertisement -

Now via a statement to People magazine it has been announced that ‘B’, whose identity has never been revealed, has passed away. They said she died after a long battle with cancer, leaving her husband and two children, who shared the news with the outlet.

Olympic climber Campbell Harrison shares is experience of being an LGBTIQA+ sports role model

In an Interview with the ABC, Australian Olympian Campbell Harrison has spoken about the reaction he received when information about his sexuality became public.

In the lead up to the Paris Olympics a photograph captured the moment he celebrated qualifying for the event, he embraced and kissed his partner Justin. Months later the photo was shared by The Olympics official Instagram account and drew thousands of abusive messages, hate speech and death threats.

“At the time I thought I’d seen it all — like I’ve experienced homophobia, and there was nothing anyone could say to really make me feel scared,” Harrison said. “But the sheer volume did actually get to me.”

The climber said the experience shook him, but also made him realise how powerful and important visibility is, and that the need for events like Pride celebrations are vital.

British punk band releases debut song ‘Gay Hitler’

Punk rockers Omertà hail from London and they’ve just put out their debut single, provocatively titled Gay Hitler.

The song however is not about persistent rumours that the evil leader of the Third Reich might have secretly been homosexual, but rather about an entirely different Hitler.

The song is inspired by an internet meme that highlighted there was a dentist in the USA named Dr Gay Ludwig Hitler. Born on 3rd September 1882 in Pickaway County, Ohio, to the amusingly named George Washington Hitler and his wife Sarah J. Black, he was part of a long-established German-American family.

At the time, the surname “Hitler” held no malevolent connotations, and the word gay meant happy and carefree, was at the time used as a name for both men and women.

Police raid LGBT friendly venue in Azerbaijan

There have been reports that police in Azerbaijan raided a gay-friendly venue in the capital of Baku and detailed over 1000 people.

The reports have been highlighted by Human Rights Watch who say multiple reports from witnesses and independent media have suggested the raid was focused on people’s sexuality. Police reportedly demanded people give them access to the content on their phones, despite not having search warrants for person items, and then searched through attendees photos.

At least 106 people were allegedly taken back to a police station and forced to stand for hours in a freezing courtyard without adequate clothing, water or shelter. There are also reports that police verbally and physically abused those detained. Despite not having committed any crimes detainees were fingerprinted and questioned about their personal lives before being charged with the petty offense of hooliganism.

A new ballet is based on the life of ‘Gentleman Jack’ Anne Lister

This March the UK’s Northern Ballet will unveil the world premiere of its new full‑length production, Gentleman Jack.

The new work is based on the life of Anne Lister, the famous Yorkshire inventor, business woman and landowner who defied conventions in the 19th century. Lister kept volumes of diaries of her travels and business ventures, but much of it was written in code. When researcher finally cracked her code generations later it detailed her extensive lesbian love life.

The production will open in Leeds before travelling to Sheffield, Nottingham, London, Norwich, Salford, and Bradford, it’s been created by the company’s Artistic Director Federico Bonelli.