NRA target Madonna with unflattering photos after she advocates for gun control

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Pop superstar Madonnna has long been an advocate of gun control in the USA, she even included the song God Control on her latest album highlighting the issue.

Recently the singer posted responded to the latest spate of gun violence in America by posting a video of her posting messages calling for gun control alongside a message describing it as “the new vaccination.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

In another post the singer shared her thoughts on recent deaths of teenager Adam Toledo who was shot by Chicago Police on 29th March, and Daunte Wright who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

“Adam Toledo was 13 years old, Daunte Wright was 20!” Madonna wrote in her post.

“The Officers who killed them are only being charged with manslaughter. This is insanity. Horrific. And yet it has become normalized in our society. Yes-people kill people, not guns. But the vast majority of people are not enlightened and guns are too easy to own. If they were outlawed then no one would feel the need to own a gun to protect themselves from those who have guns. As for Police killing innocent children.”

“Shooting and suffocating and brutalizing innocent people………… They should go immediately to jail for the rest of there lives. No trial, no corrupt justice system.” the singer said.

America’s powerful National Rifle Association has responded by launching a social media campaign that uses unflattering photos of the singer.

“Do you care what she thinks?” the political lobby group asked it’s followers with an arrow pointing to the image.

The response on Twitter probably wasn’t completely what the lobby group was expecting with thousands of Madonna fans declaring that they did actually care about what the singer thought, and voicing their support for her campaign.

The image that was used in the NRA”s campaign probably isn’t one of Madonna’s favourite snaps, but many people suggested that they had doctored the photos to make the singer look unattractive.

A side by side comparison with the original image shows that they’ve certainly played around in Photoshop.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.