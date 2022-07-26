NRL chairman Peter V’landys: “We don’t live in Russia”

National Rugby League Chairman Peter V’landys says the opposition from Manly players to a jumper featuring the pride rainbow colours will not dampen the game’s efforts to be more inclusive.

Earlier today the NRL chairman said they might even launch a specific Pride round in their 2023 season.

“We are very proud that we are a game for everybody,” V’landys said this morning.

“That’s why I’m in this game, because I had a difficulty being accepted as a migrant and rugby league accepted me.

“It was inclusive back then and it is inclusive now. It’s important that every boy and girl and man and woman can go to the game and feel they can be treated the same as everyone else.”

Seven players will sit out Manly’s game against the Roosters on Thursday because the club neglected to consult with the players about a special jumper containing the Pride colours, the player say they cannot wear the symbol of LGBTIQA+ inclusion for cultural or religious reasons.

Vlandys said the players were free to sit out the game.

“Every player that plays the game is aware of our policies. If they want to take that stance, then so be it. We are not ever going to take a backwards step in the inclusive policy we have.”

Speaking at a breakfast event earlier in the day Vlandys said he appreciated that we lived in a country where the players had the freedom to opt out, but he disagreed with suggestion that making a stance for LGBTIQA+ inclusion was bringing politics into sport.

“One of the things I love about Australia is we have this freedom. We don’t live in Russia. It doesn’t matter who you are, we are treated equally. We’re not going to back away from that, but at the same time we respect the players’ position. Our policy, and it doesn’t matter who you are, I hope they change their minds because that is the beauty of rugby league – it is the greatest game for all.

“This is not a political issue. This is about human beings and respecting each other. I heard this morning this is a political issue. I don’t believe this is a political issue. I believe it is human beings being human beings.” V’landy’s said.

OIP Staff

