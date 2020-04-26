NSFW Khalif Jones posts some creative photos to his Twitter account

Musician Khalif Jones, formererly known as Le1f, has shared some creative photos to his Twitter account. The rapper shared the pictures with fans, but took them down a short time later.

The series of photographs showed the musician flexing his creativity in his bathroom and left little to the imagination.

Le1f burst on to the music scene in 2013 with his Dark York mix tape that featured the track Wut. After several mixtape releases he put out his debut album Riot Boi in 2015. The musician has played gigs in Perth several times and featured on the cover of OUTinPerth back in 2013.

It’s been a while since Jones out out any new music but he has produced a track on the upcomming album from Californian duo The Garden, and has been out doing some DJ sets recently.

Scroll down to listen to some of our favourite Le1f tunes.

