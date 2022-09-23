Transgender women can still enter ‘NSW Women of the Year’ Awards

For years anti-transgender activists have been campaigning to have transgender women excluded from the NSW Women of the Year Awards, and today they claimed the 2023 awards had revised the entry criteria limiting entries to only “women or girls”.

However, a spokesperson for the NSW Government has told OUTinPerth that there is no truth in the claim, and nominations naming women who are transgender will still be welcomed.

This morning Kirralie Smith from anti-transgender lobby group Binary posted to social media claiming the NSW government was implementing the rule change saying her group had spent years campaigning to have the wording “identifies as a woman” removed from the awards.

Sky News contributor and Save Women’s Sport Australasia co-founder, Katherine Deves, also posted the claim.

On Twitter Deves described it as a “small but significant win”.

Deves encouraged people to write to NSW Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor thanking her for “righting an affront to NSW women and girls”.

Taylor has previously refused to define women as excluding transgender women.

A spokesperson for the NSW government told OUTinPerth there had been no change, and they still welcomed nominations of women who are transgender.

“The NSW Women of the Year Awards is open to women and girls from all walks of life.” the spokesperson said.

“We have and will continue to actively encourage nominations from diverse communities.

“The NSW Women of the Year Awards recognise women and girls from all backgrounds and life experiences working to make a positive impact in the lives of the people of NSW.”

Nominations for the 2023 Awards are open until Friday 30th September.

Graeme Watson

