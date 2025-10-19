NSW police remove queer themed mural from station just days after it was installed

A mural created by artist Jeremy Smith that shows Sydney’s queer history has been removed from a New South Wales police station just days after it was installed.

No clear reason has been given for the mural being taken down, but multiple sources have told the ABC that it is because of an officer complained about its presence.

A spokesperson for New South Wales Police told the broadcaster that they had to “ensure all officers are able to work in a professional and inclusive office”.

‘Queer Sydney: A History’ by Jeremy Smith (cropped).

The mural was located in Surrey Hills Police Station, the heart of the city’s gay district and depicted the city’s queer history including prominent community members. It shows the landmark marriage equality decision of 2017, World Pride being held in the city in 2023, and makes reference to the first Mardi Gras parade in 1978 where police arrested and beat many of those taking part.

Artist Keith Haring’s Silence = Death artwork is incorporated into the work including many prominent people lost to HIV, such as author Tim Conigrave who wrote Holding the Man, and trailblazing politician Paul O’Grady.

While famous Australians including Leigh Bowery, Carlotta, Peter Allen, Sir Robert Helpmann, and Cate McGregor are captured too. Also in the complex work is references to former High Court judge Michael Kirby, drag star Courtney Act and actor Magda Szubanski.

A spokesperson for NSW police told the ABC that it was essential they create a safe working environment.

“While we acknowledge that art is subjective and can generate discussion and debate, we need to ensure all officers are able to work in a professional and inclusive office,” a spokesperson said. a NSW Police spokesperson said.

Artist Jeremy Smith has described the decision as disappointing, after being invited to display the work at the station.

“My hope has always been that the work fosters empathy, reflection, and healing,” he told the ABC. “I acknowledge that confronting the past can be challenging for some, but it is only through facing and accepting it that we can truly heal and move forward together.”

The NSW police certainly have a dark past with the LGBTIQA+ communities, and no shortage of recent challenges.

The Annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras commemorates a 1978 march where police arrested many of those participating and some were physically assaulted while in custody.



The force has also recently faced a spotlight being shone on decades of inaction of serious crimes committed against members of the LGBTIQA+ communities including murders and serious assaults. Following a inquiry then-Judge John Sakkar criticised the police for taking an adversarial approach to the inquiry. In 2024 Police Commissioner Karen Webb publicly apologised for decades of systematic failure.

Last year Steve Johnson published A Thousand Miles from Care, his account of decades of fighting for justice for his brother Scott. Police had initially ruled Scott’s 1988 death a suicide, but his brother pushed police to investigate further for decades. In 2023 Scott Allan White was sentenced to nine years for manslaughter over the death.

Also in 2024 police were asked to march out of uniform at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as just days before two young men, Luke Davies and Jesse Baird, were allegedly killed by then-serving officer Beau Lamarre-Condon. He pleaded not guilty to murder charges earlier this month.

Months later a former police sergeant went public with the years of homophobic abuse he’d received while serving in the force, including comments from senior officers as recent as 2023.

The NSW police are reportedly now working with artist Jeremy Smith to create a new artwork that is more palatable to their officers.

In the meantime to mural that triggered some officers has been relocated to Qtopia, the LGBTIQA museum which is, ironically, housed in the former Darlinghurst Police Station where all those 78ers were taken at the first Mardi Gras.